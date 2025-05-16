Michigan sex offender sentenced to 40 years in prison for child exploitation

A Southeast Michigan man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison over images and photos depicting sexual exploitation of children.

Stephen Lewis Gentry, 35, of Clinton Township, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Terrence G. Berg, who also ordered Gentry to a lifetime of supervised release upon his release from prison, according to a press release issued Friday from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The criminal activity came to light after the FBI learned about the distribution of images of child sexually abusive material over a clandestine network.

When the FBI searched Gentry's house, they found evidence that Gentry had produced child sexually abusive material depicting numerous minor victims. Gentry pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of children, the report said.

At the time he was charged in this case, Gentry was already a registered sex offender, having three prior convictions relating to the sexual abuse or exploitation of children.