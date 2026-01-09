Michigan Sen. Aric Nesbitt calls for audit of child care providers following Minnesota probe

This week, Michigan Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, asked the state Office of the Auditor General to investigate childcare providers across Michigan to root out fraud, following a similar investigation conducted in Minnesota.

On Monday, Nesbitt, who is running for governor, sent a letter to Auditor General Doug Ringler asking him to investigate childcare providers across the state, citing Minnesota's current child care fraud probe.

The Department of Homeland Security launched the investigation in Minnesota in late December after a viral social media video alleged that several day care centers received public funding without providing services.

"It's naive to assume that it's just one off, that it's only happening there," Nesbitt told CBS News Detroit.

Nesbitt said that although his initial request to the Auditor General wasn't driven by a tip or report of fraud, he's since announced that he from people claiming to have information about alleged fraudulent child care providers.

"I have heard from folks that have worked in the industry or are working in the industry that have shared some tips with me, especially during some of the pandemic, payments that were made where people may have bought expensive cars or upgraded their own homes," said Nesbitt. "So we're working to track down some of these accusations."

Those allegations have not yet been confirmed.

For about 16 years, LaTonya Glover and her husband have been running a daycare out of their home. They have 11 children in their care daily.

"I love being not just a provider but almost an extension of the family," said Glover, the owner and operator of Bright Beginnings Childcare in Detroit.

Glover added, "Childcare is expensive. We do partner with other agencies that offer scholarships and subsidies to try to bring some of that."

But Glover said Nesbitt's push for an investigation appears to be another example of people in power only paying attention to certain issues when a few people shine a negative light on the child care industry.

"Should we have transparency in what we do? Yes. Am I for someone coming in and auditing my records? Yes, I am," said Glover. "[But] I don't feel it's fair to-- for a lack of a better word-- to punish all of the ones who are doing all of the things they're supposed to do for the few that are not."

The Auditor General's office said it is currently evaluating Senator Nesbitt's request.