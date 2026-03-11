Michigan Senate proposes moving state's August primary to May in future years

Discussions have started in Lansing as to whether to move the Michigan primary election to May in future election cycles.

The step that happened in Lansing this week was to refer the bill out of committee. Approval votes from both the Senate and House would be needed for it to become law.

The proposed changes under Senate Bill 691, according to the bill analysis report, include eliminating the August election date, moving the regular primary election to May, and using February as a regular election date in addition to a presidential primary election. While the immediate impact would leave more time between the primary and general election, it could also affect logistics such as nominating petition deadlines, polling place scheduling and absentee ballot mailing.

Michigan currently has assigned the fourth Tuesday in February as a presidential primary election date; early May as a regular election date; early August as the regular primary election for seats such as U.S. Senate and U.S. House; and early November as the general election.

Primaries are required under Michigan law when multiple candidates from one party are seeking the same office. Voters choose which party ballot to vote for during a primary.

Municipalities and other elections that use nonpartisan primaries as part of their election process would also need to move that primary to May rather than hold it in August.

The Michigan Senate Committee on Elections and Ethics took up Senate Bill 691 after its introduction last fall, and this week referred it to the committee of the whole. The lead sponsor is Sen. Sam Singh, D-District 28; the co-sponsor is Paul Wojno, D-District 10.

It is part of a package of 10 Senate bills dealing with election logistics. Senate Bill 697 addresses the number of voter signatures needed to qualify for state office, and Senate Bill 698 addresses Michigan Campaign Finance requirements. The other bills in the package tie back to Senate Bill 691.

There is no expected financial impact on local governments from the new schedule proposed via Senate Bill 691, the analysis said. It might save some costs if local elections also take place on the presidential primary date in February.