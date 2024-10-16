Michigan Secretary of State unveils new vote data tool

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson unveiled a new tool that will allow voters to see more information about absentee and early voting totals.

Since 2020, the Michigan Secretary of State has been releasing information on absentee ballots, including the number mailed to voters and the number returned. But this new dashboard takes that information a step further.

"This dashboard will allow anyone to see how many Michigan citizens are casting their voting ballots ahead of election day," said Benson.

You can see data at the county and municipality levels and compare trends from different areas of the state. For University of Michigan senior Jackson Gelbard, who is helping with the next version of this dashboard, this is a tool to help stop misinformation.

"I think eliminating the spread of misinformation and putting true information out there that people can trust is really important," said Gelbard.

The dashboard also includes answers to questions that voters often ask. As of Tuesday, Benson reported that more than 670,000 voters had submitted their ballots ahead of the election.

"These early snapshots provide valuable information to voters, media, candidates, and elected officials about how Michigan citizens are engaging in our democracy in that particular cycle," said Benson.

Gelbard tells CBS News Detroit this tool is another way to make elections and the voting data that comes out of them more accessible to everyone.

"To keep a democracy in our country it's really important for young people to get out and vote and make sure your voice is heard," he said.