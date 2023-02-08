Michigan Science Center up for top science museum in the country award

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Science Center needs your help to claim a national title. The center is currently in the running to be named the top science museum in the country by USA Today.

The science center came in second place in last year's competition.

Lucy Hale serves as chief business officer for the Michigan Science Center. She says achieving this milestone will not only encourage staff and visitors, but let the rest of the country know about the wonderful things happening there.

"Building on that legacy of this incredible science center that used to be the Detroit Science Center. Turning 10 years old this year as the Detroit Science Center, (it shows) that we are really doing some phenomenal things for science education. For families, for kids. For putting people at the center of science and really inspiring that next generation of science literate, science loving people," Hale said.

The annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards rank travel destinations throughout the country, with categories covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear and more.

Last year, Mi-Sci ranked only behind The Center of Science and Industry in Columbus and ahead of The Great Lakes Science Center of Cleveland. This year, Mi-Sci is one of five Detroit destinations up for awards in their respective 10Best categories.

The other four are the Detroit International RiverWalk for Best Riverwalk, the Motown Museum for Best Music Museum, the Detroit Institute of Arts for Best Art Museum and Campus Martius for Best Public Square.

The top 10 science museums will be determined by the public, and you cast your vote now.

Polls are open and will continue until Feb. 13 at 11:59 a.m. Voters must be 18 and up and can vote once a day until the contest closes.

To cast your vote, visit the science center's website and click the gold banner on the bottom of your screen.