Michigan has same-day voter registration. Here's how to register to vote on Election Day.

In Michigan, it is possible to register to vote and then vote on the same day. But the procedures to do so must be done in person.

Are you registered to vote?

You do not need to vote in every election to keep your voter registration current. The Michigan Secretary of State says a voter is not considered inactive unless they have not cast a ballot in the last six years and there is reason to believe that the voter has moved or died in the meantime.

If you are not certain whether you remain eligible and where you are to vote, you can check your voter registration online.

You can also view the sample ballot for your address online.

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?

Those who are eligible to vote in Michigan are those who are at least 18 years old when casting a ballot, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident for at least 30 days, a resident of the intended city or township for at least 30 days, and not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison.

Proof of residency in Michigan can be through a valid Michigan driver's license or Michigan state ID, a current utility bill, a bank statement, a paycheck or another government document that shows your current address.

Registering ahead of time

Normally, a voter registration application must be received or postmarked at least 15 days before the election.

Voter registration in Michigan can be done online by this deadline if you have a current, valid Michigan driver's license or state ID card. The address for your voter registration is the same as the address on your ID card.

You can complete and submit the application at a Secretary of State branch office, at your city or township clerk's office or at your county clerk's office. There are also options, such as through a voter registration drive or mailing in the application.

Registering on Election Day

If you wait until Election Day to register to vote, or wish to do so within two weeks of an election, you must apply in person at the city or township clerk's office that runs your local elections.

Same-day registration can be completed up until 8 p.m. local time on an election day. This is when the polls close.