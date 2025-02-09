Detroit robotics teams ready up for high stakes challenge

(CBS DETROIT) — For the past ten years, the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation has been home to the Robotics Engineering Center of Detroit.

"Students can come learn about STEM and really take their skills to the next level to better prepare them in the workforce and in the world," said Kaitlyn Oak, manager of the Robotics Engineering Center of Detroit.

Seven robotics teams from high schools around the city share this space.

"Each of these teams come together to share tools and ideas and resources, and are able to really learn from each other," Oak said.

For some students, the collaborative environment is the best part of going to the center.

"I met quite a lot of people ranging from underclassmen that I currently have to say goodbye to, or even the upperclassmen who have pretty much guided me through this and, through the past four years, teaching me everything I need to know," said Diego Vazquez, a senior at Cesar Chavez Academy High School.

The teams have eight weeks to build a 150-pound robot that will participate in games at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics in Michigan competition, and have a chance to qualify for state and world championships.

"FIRST has an amazing access and portal to lots of different scholarships and lots of different schools because this program is so big in the state of Michigan," Oak said. "Nearly all of the colleges know about FIRST and are trying to recruit FIRST students."

One great aspect of FIRST is that anyone can go pro.

"They have something for everyone, whether you want to build a robot, program the robot, design the robot or even work with some teams who have a marketing division," Vazquez said.

Anyone wanting to create something remarkable can go to the Robotics Engineering Center of Detroit for inspiration.

A robot reveal event is happening Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the University of Detroit Mercy. Anyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the program.