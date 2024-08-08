Michigan residents tour country's largest research vessel in Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - The country's largest research and monitoring ship, maintained by the Environmental Protection Agency, made a stop in Detroit Thursday.

The Lake Guardian was docked off the Detroit River so the crewmembers could take a break, stock up on supplies and give tours to the public.

The boat can house more than 40 crew members and has 1,500 square feet of laboratory space.

The EPA said the goal of the boat is to continue to keep the water on the Great Lake drinkable, fishable and swimmable.

"We are keeping an eye on the lakes and trying to see what is going on," said physical scientist and water chemist Eric Osantowski.

Osantowski has been working on Lake Guardian for 16 years. He is one of several crewmembers and scientists who help keep the Great Lakes clean.

"We are helping policymakers make decisions and ways we need to improve it and find problems and trying to keep them usable for all people," said Osantowski.

Osantowski helped guide tours to Detroiters Thursday interested in learning about the 180-foot-long, 40-foot-wide research and monitoring vessel.

This is the ship's first docking in eight days.

"It's the taxpayers' boat," said Osantowski. "They need to see where their money is going and what we are doing. It helps keep us visual, so we just aren't out here as a phantom. People understand that we are trying to improve things and take care of the environment the best we can."

The Lake Guardian samples all five Great Lakes continuously year-round, collecting samples of water, sediment, plankton and other aquatic life. It's part of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between the U.S. and Canada.

Osantowski said people need to be aware of what these crewmembers and scientists do. It affects millions of people and the majority of the population in Detroit.

"This is drinking water for many, many people," said Osantwoski. "Detroit is taking their water, and so many cities rely on it. The other side is that is where our waste goes. We need to make sure we aren't polluting what we are using up."

If you missed the tour, rest assured Lake Guardian will be back either sometime next spring or summer.

The Lake Guardian will next head to Lake Erie for water testing.