Michigan residents test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan residents from Macomb and Oakland counties have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. These are the first human cases of the mosquito-borne virus identified in Michigan this year.

State health officials remind residents that it is important to prevent getting mosquito bites to protect themselves against Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV), along with West Nile virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE).

While these are the first human cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says mosquitos in Bay, Saginaw and Washtenaw counties have tested positive for JCV. In addition, mosquitos from Kalamazoo, Wayne and Washtewnaw counties have tested positive for WNV, and mosquitos in Bay County have tested positive for EEE.

These mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through a bite from a mosquito that got the virus from feeding on animals that had a virus.

The MDHHS says most people do not have any symptoms when they get the virus, but some people show signs of illness two to 14 days after getting a mosquito bite.

The following are symptoms people may experience when contracting the virus:

high fever

confusion

muscle weakness

severe headache

Serious complications include neurological illnesses such as meningitis and encephalitis.

"It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so we advise using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive "It's a good idea to take extra precautions during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are from dusk to dawn."

The MDHHS released the following list of ways people can prevent mosquito bites:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol and 2-undecanone. Follow the product label instructions and reapply as directed.

Don't use repellent on children under two months old. Instead, dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs and covers crib, stroller and baby carrier with mosquito netting.

Wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts outdoors.

Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Using bed nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions with no window screens.

Eliminating all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water once a week.

For more information on the Jamestown Canyon virus, visit here.