Michigan Republicans criticize Democratic Attorney General candidate Eli Savit's progressive policies

As Washtenaw County prosecutor, Eli Savit ended cash bail and decriminalized mushrooms as well as consensual sex work. Some Republicans worry his progressivism goes "too far" to be Michigan's Attorney General.

Adam Piper, Republican Attorneys General Association Executive Director, called him a "radical liberal activist," and Doug Lloyd, Republican Attorney General candidate, claimed Savit would "be dangerous for Michigan" in contrast to his own "tough-on-crime" position

"Eli Savit will bring the same policies and philosophy he implemented in Washtenaw County to the Attorney General's office, leaving Michiganders less safe while criminals roam free," Lloyd said.

However, when asked about whether he would bring Washtenaw County's policies statewide, Savit told CBS News Detroit he would not have the ability to do so even if he wanted to, as primary jurisdiction over state criminal law remains with local county prosecutors, not the State Attorney General's office.

"No, I'm not, because it's a very different role, and even if I wanted to, it's not something that I could effectuate," Savit said. "The Attorney General is not the king or queen of the prosecutors — they don't get to tell the prosecutors how to exercise their discretion."

Decriminalization of shrooms and sex workers

Savit was elected Prosecuting Attorney for Washtenaw County in 2020, and in 2021, he decided to stop prosecuting entheogenic plant use and consensual sex work.

He said it's a misunderstanding that prosecutors have the ability to make certain things legal.

"What I can do is say I'm going to exercise my discretion – presumptively – and say that we're not going to prosecute certain types of cases," Savit said.

State and federal law still prohibit the use of "magic mushrooms," but if a city decriminalizes their usage, local law enforcement won't seek to punish those who use them.

The policy directive from Savit's office cites reduced partner violence in men, arbitrary prosecution and concerns over racial disparities in drug prosecution as reasoning for decriminalizing entheogenic plants.

So far, four other cities in Michigan have decriminalized entheogenic plant use, including Detroit, Hazel Park, Ferndale and Ypsilanti for similar reasons.

Savit noted that when he took office, the Ann Arbor City Council had already passed a resolution making the use and possession of entheogenic plants their lowest law enforcement priority. He said, "it would be pretty unjust if this was functionally decriminalized in the City of Ann Arbor, but not elsewhere in our county."

Regarding his decision to stop prosecuting sex workers, Savit said his decision to do so allows his office to focus on those who exploit them.

"I want to go after the violent Johns and the pimps, and the people who are taking advantage of that vulnerable population," Savit said. "If they fear we're going to turn around and prosecute them, we're much less likely to be able to prosecute that case."

Advocates say criminalization of sex work increases sex workers' vulnerability to physical and emotional violence and imposes barriers on their chances to find alternative employment.

Savit has received criticism for adopting a more what he claims is a preventative and restorative — rather than punitive — approach to prosecution.

He's awarded grants for community education events about domestic violence and gun violence, and he established Washtenaw County's plea diversion program, where individuals involved in misdemeanors can have their charges dismissed after undergoing community-based treatment and rehabilitative services.

In an interview with CBS News Detroit, Piper expressed doubt at the efficacy of Savit's policies.

"It's risk and reward, and Michiganders need to decide if the risk of radically reshaping the Michigan criminal justice system with the tenets of defunding the police are worth the reward of maybe rehabilitating one or two people who had a bad crack habit," Piper said.

Savit's campaign told CBS News Detroit he has never called to defund the police and "thinks it's a bad idea."

While Piper called him "Michigan Mamdani who puts criminals first," — a reference to Zohran Mamdani, New York City's democratic socialist mayor — Savit says "crime is down in Washtenaw County, and it's down even as we're making moves to make our justice system fairer."

According to data from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, there were 5,201 total verified crimes in 2023, consisting of 578 violent crimes and 825 domestic violence crimes. In 2024, those numbers dropped to 4,254, 572 and 753, respectively. In 2025, it dropped again to 3,715, 471 and 691, respectively.

He told CBS News Detroit he holds perpetrators accountable "in a fair and just manner" and highlighted new units in Washtenaw County that focus on prosecuting economic injustice and domestic violence.

"We treat serious crime seriously because public safety demands that of us — you always need to," Savit said. "But we also put into place new programs, which allow people to take accountability, and perhaps to get (resources) to get them back on the right track if they're accused of lower-level offenses."

While Lloyd said Savit has "championed policies that reflect a political approach to prosecution," Savit told CBS News Detroit he doesn't think his platform is particularly ideological.

"I don't think there's anything particularly radical about what I'm running," Savit said. "I believe that people should be held accountable when they break the law, no matter who they are, no matter how powerful and well-connected."

Note: The video above originally aired on May 13, 2025.