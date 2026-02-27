Michigan Republican lawmakers propose vaccination rights bills

There are a few steps to get an exemption for a required vaccine here in Michigan, and a group of Republican lawmakers wants to make sure it doesn't get any more difficult in the future.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan had the fourth-highest vaccine exemption rate in the country in 2014. Since then, the state has implemented new requirements.

"This package of bills isn't creating exemptions for immunizations. They're already allowed," said Rep. Donni Steele, R-Orion Township.

Steele said she feels it's gotten onerous to get an exemption.

"What we're trying to do is protect parental rights, to be able to give the control back to our parents where the control should be," she said.

According to MDHHS, anyone who wants an exemption for their child will need to take a class on vaccines at their local health department and get a waiver. It's two steps that Democratic Rep. Matt Longjohn, D-Portage, said are important.

"These bills would keep the department from doing some things that might save a lot of lives," said Longjohn, who is also a doctor.

Longjohn said he supports patients making their own health decisions.

"Individuals should talk to their providers and understand the risks and benefits before they make that vaccination decision. But we as the public also need to know what the rates of vaccinations are in our schools and childcare before we decide to send our kids to a school or a childcare center where the vaccination rate is so low that our kids could be at risk," he said.