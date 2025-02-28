Four Detroit police officers' firearms confiscated under Michigan's red flag law, report says

Michigan State Police documents show Michigan's red flag law led to firearm confiscations of four Detroit Police officers, including three this January, since it went into effect last year.

The law formerly known as the Emergency Risk Protection Order Act (ERPO) went into effect in February 2024 to allow courts to temporarily prevent people they feel are at risk of harming themselves or others from having or buying guns.

According to documents obtained by the Detroit News, three of the ERPO petitions were filed against officers with domestic violence allegations, while the fourth is related to threatening statements an officer made while in an emotional state.

Documents state that all four petitions were filed by the Detroit Police Department.

CBS News Detroit submitted a FOIA request to review the documents are awaiting approval.

We also contacted Detroit police, who responded that "circumstances can arise where a police officer exhibits behavior suggesting that they pose a risk to themselves or others."

While police departments typically only have the authority to confiscate department-issued firearms, DPD said an ERPO removes this limit.

"ERPOs are sought to ensure that an officer in distress does not have access to any firearms including their personally owned firearms," Detroit police said.

According to the News' findings, more than 300 of the petitions were filed in the first year of the red flag law being implemented. The petitions only last for a year, but the filer can also ask for extensions, modifications or to end it.

Individuals can appeal the petition once every six months. Once the term ends, they have 90 days to retrieve their firearm.

The chair of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners said this is an important tool for police accountability and public safety.

"Red flag laws are very essential to women and keeping people safe in our community. I'm absolutely glad that they're in effect. I'm absolutely glad that we have more tools to protect people from themselves," Police Commissioners Chair Darryl Woods told CBS News Detroit.

The Detroit News also reported more than 90 percent of the more than 300 ERPO requests made in the law's first year are still active.