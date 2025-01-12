Michigan Red Cross volunteers to assist with wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles County

Eaton, Palisades Fires continue to burn in Los Angeles County as death toll rises

(CBS DETROIT) — Four volunteers with the American Red Cross Michigan Region are traveling to southern California to help those impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

According to the nonprofit, the team will help with emergency shelters, handing out equipment and helping families reunite.

More than 300 disaster workers are helping in southern California right now. The Red Cross says many of those workers have been personally impacted by the wildfires.

Four other volunteers with the Red Cross Michigan Region will help with reunification support virtually from their state.

"We are grateful to our Michigan volunteers who will be supporting our team members and helping the people of southern California," said Latoya "Toy" Rooks, regional disaster officer of the Red Cross Michigan Region.

Officials say at least 24 people have died as a result of the Los Angeles County fires, which have burned more than 34,000 acres of land.

The Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire are both among the five most destructive fires the state of California has seen since record-keeping started in 1932, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

