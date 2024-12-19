Michigan Democrats, Republicans react to possible U.S. government shutdown

(CBS DETROIT) - We're hours away from a potential government shutdown, and millions of federal workers, including in Michigan, could head into the holidays without paychecks.

"I'm hoping we'll get back to the table and not allow the outside noise and influence come in there and hijack the negotiations that were at the table," said Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib said lawmakers have been racing to come up with a temporary government funding plan, claiming that President-elect Donald Trump ruined their last potential agreement earlier in the week.

She said that if a deal doesn't get done by Friday night, it could mean a lot more than just government employees losing out on a paycheck.

"In my district, for example, over 27,000 people, including about 6,000 children, babies, infants, and about 16,000 children, will not have access to snap benefits and WIC," she said.

Republican strategist Jason Roe said both sides need to do whatever they need to compromise.

"I think that it is the responsibility of both parties that you get done with us. I mean, if you want to fight over Republican and Democrat issues, do it in regular order and not in a crisis," Roe said.

It should be a busy Friday as both Republicans and Democrats in Congress look to avoid the first federal government shutdown since 2019.