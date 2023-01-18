Michigan ranks 9th in worst state to drive in, study says

(CBS DETROIT) - A study from WalletHub shows that Michigan is ranked the ninth worst state to drive in.

According to the report, which was released this week the state sits above New Hampshire, Nevada, Missouri, Maryland, Rhode Island, Delaware, Washington and Hawaii.

Iowa, Georgia and Ohio sit in the top three spots respectively.

"Road conditions naturally aren't consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute," read the report.

When it comes to Michigan, the state ranks in the following:

20th – share of rush-hour traffic congestion

– share of rush-hour traffic congestion 22nd – traffic fatality rate

– traffic fatality rate 19th – car theft rate

– car theft rate 28th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 37th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 28th – Road Quality

Experts say drivers in the U.S. spent an average of 51 hours in traffic congestion in 2022, costing $869 in wasted time.

"Congestion isn't the only concern on the road, though. People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out. The U.S. has a fairly good track record in these regards, but certainly doesn't top the list," read the report.

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012Click here to read the full report.