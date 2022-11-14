Michigan ranked state with worst potholes, study says

(CBS DETROIT) - A new study has ranked Michigan as the worst state for potholes.

Potholes form when temperatures change and snow and ice melt and seep into the pavement, causing the water to refreeze and expands again when temperatures drop again, causing a crack in the road.

In the United States, drivers spend about $3 billion on repairing damage to their vehicles caused by potholes.

Analysts at Quote Wizard, an insurance website, looked through Google search statistics over the last year and found that Michigan has more searches for complaints about pot-holes than any other state.

According to the study, Indiana, Rhode Island, and Washington aren't far behind when it comes to potholes, and Wyoming, Nebraska, and Delaware have the fewest potholes.

To view the full study, visit here.