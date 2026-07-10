Michigan public university tuition on the rise due to fading investment from state

Tuition at numerous public universities in Michigan is on the rise, including at schools like the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

According to the Michigan Association of State Universities, state funding used to account for 70% of the operating budget for public universities in Michigan. That was 45 years ago. Today, that number is only 22%.

Schools are left to make up the difference by increasing tuition.

The University of Michigan is increasing in-state tuition by 3%, while Eastern Michigan University has approved a 2.5% tuition increase. MSU approved a 3.99% tuition hike for this fall after raising tuition by 4.5% last year.

While the state's investment in universities dropped dramatically over the past few decades, they're investing more directly to students through financial aid.

"These are not loans. They do not need to be paid back. Money that moves directly with the student based on the institutional choice of that student is really where Michigan has made some really significant investments," said Michigan College Access Network deputy director Jamie Jacobs.

Jacobs says at least 75% of Michigan students enrolling in public Michigan universities find they won't have to pay the full cost of tuition after completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

"Don't be alarmed, don't be afraid by the sticker price. It matters, but also understand what it means and what matters for you by filing the FAFSA," she said.

While Michigan financial aid isn't as available to out-of-state students, a parent from Kentucky says investing in his daughter's college education at MSU is still worth it.

"And I told her, that's on me to worry about. You just worry about going to school, being successful, doing what you got to do, and staying on task. I just think college is a good investment," said the parent of incoming MSU freshman Napoleon Jackson.

Jacobs also says tuition continues to increase to keep up with inflation.