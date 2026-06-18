Michigan propane company owner pleads guilty to failing to report sales tax, will pay $4.1M in taxes and restitution

A propane company owner from northern Michigan will pay roughly $4.1 million in taxes and restitution after pleading guilty to failing to report or pay sales tax collected, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Mark Fischer, 61, of Wellston, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to five counts of failure to file a tax return. Fischer's business, Fischer LPG, Inc., also pleaded guilty to five counts of failure to file a tax return, according to prosecutors.

Fischer has paid about $3 million to the Michigan Department of Treasury towards taxes, penalties and interest, Nessel said. In addition, Fischer and his company will pay $1.1 million in restitution.

State prosecutors say Fischer will be put on a delayed sentence and will have his charges reduced to five misdemeanor counts of general tax violations if he pays full restitution.

Fischer was initially charged in December 2025.

"We count on businesses and residents to pay their fair share of taxes," said Nessel. "When individuals break the law and steal millions that should have gone to fix our roads and improve our schools, my office will hold them accountable. This conviction ensures that vital dollars owed to the people of Michigan are collected."

Fischer and Fischer LPG, Inc., are scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.