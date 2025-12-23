Watch CBS News
Michigan police seize "Tommy gun" and crystal meth in drug bust

Joseph Buczek
Three people were arrested after Michigan State Police discovered a "Tommy gun" among several firearms and crystal methamphetamine during a drug bust in Isabella County. 

While serving a search warrant at a home in northern Isabella County, detectives with MSP's Multi-jurisdictional Intelligence and Narcotics Task Force, as well as members of other law enforcement agencies, found 56.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine and seven long guns, including a "Tommy gun," police said. 

Two suspects were arrested on warrants for delivery of crystal methamphetamine, police said, while a third suspect was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

