Michigan police say drunken boater ran over 10-year-old girl, striking her with propeller

Michigan State police say a northern Michigan man was driving a boat while intoxicated when he struck a 10-year-old girl with a pontoon propeller.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on July 26 on Hodenpyl Dam Pond in Springville Township.

Troopers say a 10-year-old girl fell off a tube being pulled by a pontoon driven by 45-year-old Jonathan McGrew of Manton.

When McGrew turned around to pick up the girl, police say she was run over by the pontoon's propeller and sustained serious injuries.

The girl was flown to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids and is expected to survive, police said.

Police say they believed McGrew was intoxicated at the time of the incident and arrested him.

McGrew was arraigned July 27 on one count of marine safety - operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and second offense operating while intoxicated/impaired.

McGrew's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4, police said.