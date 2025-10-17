Michigan police ramping up patrols for drivers illegally passing school buses

In an effort to keep students safe, police departments across Michigan will ramp up patrols during the week of Oct. 20, looking for drivers who illegally pass school buses.

"Unfortunately, it is a complaint that we get all too often, and it's a serious one," said Sterling Heights Police Department Sgt. Justin King.

King says his department takes this violation seriously.

Every year, his team participates in Operation Safe Stop. This week-long nationwide campaign starts on Monday, during which local and county law enforcement crack down on drivers committing this crime.

"You may see a police officer following the bus as they go from bus stop to bus stop, and obviously, if we see violations, we will be enforcing them," King said.

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, in 2024, 54 crashes happened at school bus stops where bus lights and stop arms were triggered. Of those 54 crashes, 26 people were hurt, and one person died.

A one-day survey run by 3,153 Michigan bus drivers in May 2025 reported 2,207 drivers illegally passing a school bus.

"When that flashing yellow light comes out, if you can stop, stop. That's warning you that that bus stop is happening. If it's red, starts blinking red, that stop sign comes out, absolutely you gotta stop," said King.

King says even if you think you won't get caught, chances are you will. If a bus camera doesn't capture the violation, bus drivers in Sterling Heights can write a report to police, who most likely will issue a ticket.

"We care about our children; we care about keeping them safe, so you can expect a citation," King said.

The goal is not just to write tickets but to educate.

"We would be completely happy if there were none of these violations. Slow it down, pack your patience, keep our kids safe," said King.

If you pass a stopped school bus, fines typically start at $500 and go up from there depending on the severity of the crime.