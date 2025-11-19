Michigan couple employed 247 undocumented workers, told them to be "less visible to law enforcement," charges say

A Michigan couple is accused of employing more than 240 undocumented workers for their commercial plumbing business and housing them in overcrowded homes and hotel rooms while taking in $74 million in revenue, according to federal prosecutors.

Moises Orduna-Rios, 36, and Raquel Orduna-Rios, 30, of Plymouth, are charged with a variety of criminal counts, including conspiracy and transporting and harboring unauthorized aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain.

According to U.S. attorneys, the two own Orduna Plumbing Inc., a plumbing company based in Michigan and with operations in Michigan, New York, North Carolina and Ohio. Moises Orduna-Rios is the company's president, while Raquel Orduna-Rios serves as its secretary and treasurer.

The couple is estimated to have generated $74 million in customer revenue between Jan. 1, 2022, and Aug. 7, 2025, according to U.S. attorneys. Prosecutors say between January 2022 and December 2024, the couple employed approximately 253 people, of whom only six were legally present and permitted to work in the U.S.

The Department of Justice accuses the couple of collecting the passports of the undocumented workers and housing the workers in "overcrowded houses and hotel rooms."

As part of the investigation, U.S. Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 23 undocumented workers in Buffalo and Rochester, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

This summer, Border Patrol agents also found nine undocumented workers who prosecutors say are believed to be working for Orduna Plumbing living in a "small, sparsely furnished residence" in Rochester, New York.

Investigators say they found messages between Moises Orduna-Rios and some of the undocumented workers regarding things like payroll, properly caring for company vehicles and proper use of company credit cards, as well as concerns about workers being undocumented and moving housing locations to be "less visible to law enforcement."

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 1, 2025, Moises Orduna-Rios sent a message to a group chat, saying, "Gentlemen, with all the controversy that is going on, its better to get ready, drive the speed limit, limit yourselves going to the store, only do minimal running of errands, and do not have any gatherings such as barbeques ..."

Prosecutors say a financial review of the couple's business shows the company allegedly paid those undocumented workers through several bank accounts that were used and controlled by the two defendants.

Moises Orduna-Rios and Raquel Orduna-Rios made their initial appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and were released on bond. The couple has a court appearance in the Western District of New York on Dec. 2, according to federal prosecutors.

Among the other charges they face are conspiracy to bring in, harbor, and transport unauthorized aliens, employment of at least 10 unauthorized aliens within 12 months, engaging in a pattern or practice of employing unauthorized aliens, and money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, the couple faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $3,000 for each undocumented worker the couple is accused of employing.