Michigan man pleads no contest to threatening circuit court judge, assistant prosecutor

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has pleaded no contest for allegedly threatening a 50th Circuit Court judge in Chippewa County and the county's assistant prosecutor.

Clifford Milam, 26, of Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with one count of attempting false report or threat of terrorism, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. He was charged as a habitual fourth offender.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to a news release. Milam faces five to 15 years in prison under a sentencing agreement.

Officials in February 2024, Milam threatened the judge and assistant prosecutor who were handling Milam's cases.

"Threats against prosecutors and judges undermine the very foundation of our justice system," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I hope this case serves as a reminder to those considering threats of violence against public servants who serve our communities of the serious consequences of such dangerous behavior. My office will continue to hold accountable those who engage in this kind of conduct."