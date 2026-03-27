Michigan plays Alabama in Sweet 16 game today. Here's what to know.

The Michigan men's basketball team is back in the Sweet 16 and will take on Alabama in the Midwest region on Friday night.

The No. 1 seed Wolverines (33-3) face the No. 4 seed Crimson Tide (25-9) in Chicago.

Alabama raced out to a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 90-65 win over Texas Tech in the second round. Former Romulus High School coach Nate Oats leads Alabama. The Wisconsin native coached the Eagles from 2002 to 2013.

What time does Michigan play?

Tip-off for Friday's Sweet 16 game from the United Center in Chicago, tips off at 7:35 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan's Sweet 16 game

You can watch Friday's game at 7:35 p.m. ET on TBS or truTV.

How far has Michigan made it in March Madness?

Michigan has claimed one national championship when it downed Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime in the 1989 title game. The Wolverines also posted runner-up finishes in 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018, but had to vacate their 1992 and 1993 Final Four runs because of an NCAA violations scandal involving booster Ed Martin.

The Wolverines have made 33 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight Final Four appearances (1964, 1965, 1976, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018). Michigan's first tournament bid came back in 1948.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Will Tschetter #42, Yaxel Lendeborg #23 and Elliot Cadeau #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate from the bench against the Saint Louis Billikens during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Michigan has posted a 70-31 record (including wins later vacated by the NCAA) in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have reached at least the Sweet 16 round in each of their last seven NCAA tournament appearances.

Is Michigan or Alabama predicted to win?

DraftKings projects Michigan as an 8.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 172.5.

This is the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools.

Michigan and Alabama players to watch

Michigan senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg led the Wolverines with 25 points and six rebounds in their win over St. Louis last weekend. Lendeborg averages 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Alabama junior forward LeJuan Watts scored 16 points and tallied seven rebounds in Alabama's second-round win over Texas Tech.