Michigan pilot program simulator teaches students about dangers of distracted driving

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In September 2016, Mitchel Kiefer, a former student at Detroit Catholic Central High School, was killed in a car crash by a distracted driver.

It was that tragedy that led his family to create The Kiefer Foundation to not only honor Mitchel's life but also remind drivers of the consequences caused by using a cellphone while behind the wheel.

CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio speaking with Chairman of The Kiefer Foundation, Steve Kiefer at Detroit Catholic Central High School. CBS Detroit

"We're trying to get people to feel the pain of crashing the car in a safe environment," said Steve Kiefer, chairman of The Kiefer Foundation.

Kiefer understands that pain firsthand. It was a distracted driver who caused his son Mitchel's deadly accident years ago.

An assembly of students at Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi learning about the dangers of distracted driving. CBS Detroit

"It was his first month at Michigan State when he was driving on a beautiful Monday morning and a young lady on Snapchat rear-ended him and drove him into oncoming traffic where he was hit by a truck coming from the other direction and killed him instantly," Kiefer stated.

On Monday, the nonprofit introduced a pilot program at the very school Mitchell attended demonstrating a "just drive simulator" to paint a realistic picture of the dangers that come from driving irresponsibly.

"It leaves you with this feeling like, Oh my god, I looked away for a second and nearly crashed the car," said Kiefer.

The Kiefer Foundation's "just drive simulator." CBS Detroit

Students like Zein Beydoun experienced the chilling perspective.

"My biggest takeaway is to just be more aware, be more safe, and something that really stood out to me is that ten people on average die per day," said Beydoun.

Detroit Catholic Central High School is one of four schools to incorporate this program into its curriculum.

Officials with The Kiefer Foundation say the nonprofit is committed to bringing this program to even more schools across Michigan with the goal of eventually expanding nationwide.