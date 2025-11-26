Michigan pharmacist sentenced to prison for $4M Medicare fraud scheme

A former Michigan pharmacist will spend nearly four years in prison in connection with a $4 million Medicare fraud scheme at a pharmacy he owned, according to federal prosecutors.

Nabil Fakih, 50, of Wayne County, was sentenced Monday to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $4 million in restitution. In addition, Fakih must forfeit four real estate properties and $726,364.96.

According to court records, between 2011 and 2017, Fakih billed Medicare for prescription drugs that he did not dispense at a Dearborn Heights pharmacy that he owned and operated. As part of the alleged scheme, Fakih filed fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicare for high-end medications, like lung disease inhalers and blood thinners, that his pharmacy did not have in stock to dispense, federal prosecutors said.

The Department of Justice accuses Fakih of concealing the alleged fraud by manipulating purchases at his pharmacy, as well as the receipt and transfer of proceeds from the scheme, and diverting those proceeds for his own personal use.

Prosecutors say Fakih's alleged scheme totaled $4 million in losses to Medicare.

Fakih pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of health care fraud.

The FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services investigated Fakih's case.