Michigan Panthers to host town hall ahead of 2024 season

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Panthers, one of the eight teams in the United Football League, is holding a town hall ahead of the 2024 season. 

The town hall was announced in an email sent out to season ticket members, who were invited to attend the event that is taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. 

UFL CEO and President Russ Brandon and Michigan Panthers Head Coach Mike Nolan are scheduled to speak at the event. 

According to the email, the event will be at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts located at 44575 Garfield Road in Clinton Township. 

In December 2023, the USFL and XFL merged to create the UFL. The Panthers will play alongside the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats in the USFL Conference, while the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks comprise the XFL Conference. 

Anyone who wants to attend must RSVP for the event

First published on January 25, 2024 / 1:45 PM EST



