There is the tired cliché about throwing the records out when Michigan meets Ohio State and how a win in "The Game" can turn around perceptions about a disappointing season.

Going into Saturday's 122nd meeting between the Big Ten rivals, the only things on the line are bragging rights and the futures of the two coaches.

It is the first time since 1966 that both teams come into the game with at least four losses. Many also thought it might be the first time since 1987 that both teams would be unranked, but the Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) narrowly remain in the Top 25.

Ohio State was the preseason top-ranked team and was second after a 19-15 win at Indiana on Oct. 17. Quarterback Julian Sayin's fourth-quarter injury against the Hoosiers and a porous defense have resulted in the Buckeyes dropping three of their last four.

Coach Ryan Day is 2-4 against Michigan, including an 0-2 mark in games at Ohio Stadium. While Day is contemplating sweeping changes to the roster and coaching staff going into next season, he might not have the chance to do anything with another loss to the "Team Up North."

Day put his team in bunker mode this week after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. Ohio State's team captains traditionally do media availabilities the week of the Michigan game, but Day has not made any players available this week while trying to deflect questions about offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and himself.

"Everything about this right now is winning this game because we have that clock in here that ticks down all the way to that game. And so every second, every minute has to be utilized on winning the game and what gives us our best chance, whether it's motivating the players, schematic, the coaching, whatever comes with it, preparing," Day said. "Wasting time on that right now (everyone's future) isn't going to do us any good because nothing's going to change between now and Saturday."

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5) got bowl-eligible with last week's 18-16 triple overtime upset of UCLA. However, even a win may not save Kyle Whittingham from becoming the first UM coach to only last one year since George Little in 1924.

Whittingham enraged some of Michigan's fan base when he said earlier this week that the team no longer calls certain periods of practice the "Beat Ohio" drills. He does know that a win would definitely put some shine on a poor season.

"We talked about that as a team last week: 'Hey, we still have a great opportunity with the two games that we have left to change the trajectory of the season, the narrative, to an extent. Not completely, but to an extent, put a much more positive light on it.′ We checked the box in the first opportunity, and now we've got the second opportunity," he said.

Jeremiah Smith has 86 catches and leads the nation with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns going into what could be his final game at Ohio State. It would be a surprise if the Heisman Trophy favorite and possible top pick in next year's NFL draft plays in a bowl game.

Smith needs one touchdown, nine receptions and 125 yards to break all three Buckeyes' single-season records. Jaxon Smith-Njigba holds the OSU and Big Ten single-season receiving yards mark with 1,606 yards.

Even though Smith has two touchdowns in his two meetings against Michigan, the junior has only eight receptions for 75 yards.

The Buckeyes are giving up 30.3 points and 346.8 yards per game in their last four contests. That's quite a difference compared to the first seven games when Patricia's unit allowed only 13.4 points and 264.3 yards per outing.

"Certainly this week, making sure that we're simplifying the responsibilities and the details because we do know this is going to be an emotional week in a physical game where we just have to be able to play as fast as possible," Patricia said.

Bryce Underwood started the season as the starting quarterback, lost his job to Tommy Carr at halftime against Penn State last month, and is expected to be QB1 for a second straight game at Ohio State.

"He's handled this as well as he could possibly handle it," Whittingham said. "Attitude never wavered. Work ethic never wavered. Preparation never wavered."

Underwood, who was the nation's No. 1 recruit a year ago, was 8 of 18 for 63 yards with an interception in a 27-9 loss to the Buckeyes last season.

The Wolverines were without their top two receivers, JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh, last week. Buchanan had a season-ending knee injury in a 31-7 loss to then-No. 18 Oregon, but Marsh will be back.

Marsh was suspended for one game, two days after Whittingham said he found out the sophomore is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure after a food delivery driver alleged he exposed himself to her after she dropped off his order.

"After gathering information and doing research, it was my decision," Whittingham said.