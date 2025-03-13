Michigan nursing home nurse accused of practicing without a license after patient's death

Woman arrested on human trafficking charges, DTE wants another rate hike and more top stories

A 55-year-old Warren, Michigan, nurse is facing charges after a patient died at an Oakland County nursing home and rehabilitation center.

Antonio Serraon is charged with one count of placing misleading or inaccurate information in medical records or charts and one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, both of which are felony charges.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Health Care Fraud Division is handling the case.

Serraon is charged following an incident on Dec. 13, 2023, at Mission Point, a nursing home in Madison Heights, where he was employed as a nurse. A disabled resident reportedly fell and struck his head on the floor. Authorities accuse Serraon of giving the patient a controlled sedative without proper authorization before the fall. The resident later died from his injuries in the fall. Serraon is also accused of falsely documenting follow-up care that was not provided.

"Unlawful conduct by a healthcare provider is deeply concerning—particularly when it directly compromises patient safety," said Nessel in a news release. "Patients and their families, as well as other healthcare providers, trust nurses to perform their critical duties within the boundaries of professional standards and the law. Falsifying records or administering medication in a manner not prescribed increases serious harm to patients. My office remains committed to holding healthcare providers who engage in such misconduct accountable."

Madison Heights police initially investigated the incident.

Serraon has a probable cause conference on March 19 and a preliminary examination on April 2.