Learn to hula at a Luau in Novi this weekend, benefiting Maui fire relief

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan nonprofit is hosting a benefit for Maui fire relief this weekend. The Luau for Lahaina is hosted by the Polynesian Arts Advocacy Council of Michigan in partnership with the City of Novi.

Organizers of the event hope to bring the communities together despite being oceans apart.

"It was really our responsibility, our kuleana, that we needed to help people here to connect with the people there," said Erin Eagen, the president of the Polynesian Arts Advocacy Council of Michigan.

She said their group is dedicated to forming partnerships with communities and organizations to perpetuate and preserve the cultures of Polynesia through education, outreach, and performance. After the fires in Maui, Michiganders turned to them wanting to help.

"Our hearts just really all were breaking for the losses there. And we felt that we wanted to do something," she said.

The Luau for Lahaina offers Michigan residents a chance to support those in Maui who have lost so much to the devastating wildfires that ravaged the island, and especially the historic town of Lahaina, earlier this month.

The Polynesian Dancers of Michigan will be performing with special guest Tiffanie Zuttermeister of Las Vegas' Halau Kaleihoku Kuikanani. Students from the Novi-based hula school Halau 'O Ku'ukamali'i Kuikanani will perform as well.

"[We're] including an audience participation segment," said Eagen. "So, if anyone has been wanting to learn how to hula dance they can come on out on Saturday and join us."

The community can also take part in making a lei.

"We will dedicate that lei to the people of Maui. The lei is a symbol of love and tenderness and care. So, it's kind of a way for people to learn the craft, as well as out their manao, their intentions, out into the universe to where they need it most."

If you are someone who has enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii, Eagen asks that you tap into the joy and love you felt there and help give back to the people there in need.

A hundred percent of the proceeds from the luau will go directly to those impacted by the fires. Eagen said the money will be given directly to the hereditary High Chiefess of Lahaina, Kumu Hula Kahelelani Lyons Alohikea-Smith, Kumu Hula Ka'ea Lyons, and their family who are personally stewarding the funds to those most affected in Maui, through their nonprofit Halau Ka'eaikahelelani.

She said the Luau for Lahaina is a celebration of Hawaiian arts and culture meant for everyone. It will also feature food trucks and a Kids Zone with glitter tattoos, bubbles, and hula lessons with Michigan Moana.

The event is Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Novi Civic Center. The headlining performance begins at 4:30 inside the Novi Civic Center Theater.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance here. If you are unable to attend the event, donations can be made online.