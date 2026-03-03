Michigan native Bruce Campbell, star of "Evil Dead," tells fans he has cancer, will be in treatment

Actor and filmmaker Bruce Campbell, of "The Evil Dead" fame, has told fans that he is in treatment for cancer, and as a result, he is cancelling some of his public appearances that were scheduled for the coming months.

The Michigan native did not go into detail about his medical condition when making the post on social media, but did say in his message to fans that he expects to return to tours and conventions after taking a break.

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 06: Bruce Campbell attends the final day of the 2025 Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on July 6, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Thomas Cooper / Getty Images

"Hi folks, these days when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that – I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too," Campbell said.

"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie 'Ernie & Emma' this fall," he added.

At this time, he is still on the calendar for a June 5 speaking engagement at Redford Theatre in Detroit to discuss the film. "Ernie & Emma" is the story of Ernie Tyler and his journey following the wishes of his wife Emma after her death.

Campbell's previous work includes, in addition to the role of Ash Williams in the "Evil Dead" horror series, roles in television including "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.," "Jack of All Trades," and "Burn Notice." He has also provided voices for a variety of video games, has done some writing and some directing.

Campbell was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, and now lives in Oregon.