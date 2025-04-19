70 Michigan Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Middle East

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A medical unit with the Michigan Army National Guard is preparing for a deployment to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command, according to state officials.

Seventy soldiers with the 1171st Medical Company Area Support will be providing support for Operation Inherent Resolve, and are anticipated to by deployed for up to a year.

Military officials say the operation, established in 2014, aims to "secure lasting defeat" of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

A departure ceremony was held for members of the unit and their friends and family at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

"The last several months, long hours, really late days, just training up so that we are not only ready for this, but our families are set up for success when we leave," Captain Michael Bearup, company commander with the 1171st Medical Company, said.

Lt. Gov. Michael Gilchrist spoke at the ceremony.

"Leaving home is hard," Gilchrist said. "We have family members who have spouses and children and partners and parents who have in their mind that there's a chance that their loved one may not return home. So that's why we pray so hard for the hedge of protection to be around them."

The unit's last deployment was in 2019 to Poland in support of U.S. European Command, state officials say.