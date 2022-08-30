Watch CBS News
Michigan murder suspect arrested in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.

Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.

Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.

Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

