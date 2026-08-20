Michigan motorist pulled over for driving 105 mph, 4-year-old child was not buckled in

Michigan State Police say they stopped a driver for traveling 105 mph, and found a four-year-old child sleeping unrestrained in the back seat.

The traffic stop happened on Thursday morning on U.S. 131 in Wexford County's Liberty Township, near Cadillac, in Michigan's Northern Lower Peninsula. The Cadillac post trooper pulled over the Kia sedan after police radar clocked the vehicle at 105 mph in a 75-mph zone.

Michigan State Police said a Kia sedan driver was clocked at 105 mph near Cadillac on August 19, 2026. Michigan State Police

Troopers said a four-year-old child was lying across the back seat at the time, sleeping, and unrestrained in the car.

The driver was charged with driving without a license, speeding and a child restraint violation, troopers said.

Michigan law requires all children under age 8 years old or 4' 9" tall to be placed an appropriate booster seat or protective car seat when they are vehicle passengers.