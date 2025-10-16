Michigan Matters: The Canadian Consul General and two mayors

Canadian Consul General Colin Bird talks about the importance of $60 billion-plus in annual two-way trade between his country and Michigan, the fallout of tariffs, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and much more on Michigan Matters.

Bird, who has been in the job for three years, oversees three other states besides Michigan and is based in Detroit. Their offices are located in the Renaissance Center.

Canadian Consul General Colin Bird Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

He talked about their new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who visited President Donald Trump at the White House last week. The two leaders share a background in business and real estate.

Then, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett appear on the show to discuss their city, the fallout of tariffs, and more.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Both lamented the toll and uncertainty over tariffs on businesses in their neck of the woods. Barnett, former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said he has talked to other mayors across the country in places like Phoenix, who share the same sentiment about tariffs.

All three guests on the show talked about the impact of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will open in early 2026, and also an announcement this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about Amtrak considering renewing service from the Michigan Central Station to Windsor and then Toronto.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).