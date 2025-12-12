Michigan Matters: Raising the bar on K-12 public education

The state of Michigan can do better when it comes to raising the bar on K-12 public education, as Business Leaders For Michigan's Jeff Donofrio, Michigan Chamber of Commerce's Jim Holcomb, and Marvin Beatty, of Hollywood Casino at Greektown, discuss on this week's show.

Donofrio, CEO of BLM, issued a 40-page report, "Michigan in a New Era," last month, which talked about how improving education, making it easier for businesses to grow, and keeping more young people in the state can make the state more competitive.

Holcomb also discussed the importance of improving education and the residual impact on job prospects and employers.

Beatty, who is involved with numerous organizations in Metro Detroit, also talked about Hollywood Casino at Greektown, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Also appearing on the show is Adrian Lewis, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, an organization that has been rescuing surplus food from restaurants, grocery stores, and other places since 1990 and delivering it to emergency food providers.

Forgotten Harvest collects over 50 million pounds of food (excess prepared/perishable food that is still good) from 700 locations across southeast Michigan and delivers it to over 220 emergency food providers.

Lewis also talked about the farm they operate near Flint, which grows vegetables.

And he discusses the increased need for food as more people in the region are in need this holiday season.

