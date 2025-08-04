Michigan Matters: One on one with University of Michigan AD Warde Manuel

Amidst massive change sweeping through college athletics as a result of the House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement, University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel appears on Michigan Matters as an exclusive to talk about its impact and the road ahead.

Manuel, who has been AD for 10 years at the Ann Arbor university, discusses paying student-athletes and also NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), which allows student-athletes to make money directly from sponsors.

Warde Manuel with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain Tim Lawlis

Manuel, an all-star high school football player from New Orleans, was recruited by UM's legendary Coach Bo Schembechler as Manuel opted to head to Ann Arbor and play for Bo. He shared thoughts about what the late leader might say about all taking place in college athletics today.

Then the high-powered sports roundtable of Columnist/Radio Show Host Terry Foster, Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Michael Rosenberg, and Rob Murphy of ESPN+ talk about the state of college athletics and more.

The trio shared thoughts about the impact of the antitrust ruling on women's collegiate sports and disparities with smaller schools.

Terry Foster, Michael Rosenberg and Rob Murphy Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They also discussed the Detroit Tigers' prospects for making the playoffs and the football prospects of MSU and the University of Michigan, with the season kicking off in a few weeks.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters