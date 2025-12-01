Michigan Matters: Nate Forbes on the Wolverines and retail prospects

Nate Forbes, managing partner of Forbes Company, which owns Somerset Collection in Troy, philanthropist, and University of Michigan supporter, appears on Michigan Matters to talk about the critical holiday retail season and prospects for college athletics.

Forbes, an alum of the University of Michigan, is a major supporter, having donated millions to the institution. He is actively involved in supporting UM's Athletic Department, too, as he talks about its Collective, NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), and the future of college athletics during a time of massive change.

The Collective was involved in bringing quarterback Bryce Underwood, who hails from Belleville.

Rebecca Abel Buick of D'VINE Cookies Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, the focus shifts to entrepreneurs as Rebecca Abel Buick, founder of D'VINE Cookies, discusses her journey to build a national brand from Detroit.

Her products are being sold in hundreds of Target stores now, with more planned in early 2026.

And Nathaniel Crawford II and Jaret Schlaff, of Pingree Detroit, talk about their new store —which just opened at The District Detroit — a unique pedestrian-only street near the Fox Theatre.

Nathaniel Crawford II and Jaret Schlaff of Pingree Detroit Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Pingree Detroit, which started 15 years ago, is selling unique bags, shoes, and more — made by military veterans and Detroiters — from material purchased by automakers for seats and more, but not used for it.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).