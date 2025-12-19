Michigan Matters: Kidney health and what's new at movie theatres

With one in eight adults at risk for kidney disease, Dr. Silas Norman, a University of Michigan doctor specializing in kidney health, and Sandy Baruah, President and CEO of Detroit Regional Chamber, appear on Michigan Matters to discuss the importance of kidney health.

Norman, incoming chair of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, also discusses how adults with other issues, like diabetes, heart disease, have an even higher risk of kidney issues.

Dr. Silas Norman and Sandy Baruah Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Baruah underwent a kidney transplant several years ago and is feeling fine today. He talks about his journey.

Baruah is also on the board of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan.

Then Paul Glantz, CEO of Emagine Entertainment, who has over a dozen movie theatres across the region, talks about his company, which he is selling to the Belgian company, Kineapolis.

Paul Glantz Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

He talked about how the deal might change the company.

It is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).