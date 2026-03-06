Michigan Matters: Jalen Rose prognosticates Final Four, Detroit and acting

Detroiter Jalen Rose is living the American dream, as the former NBA and college basketball star, who does sports commentary, is making his mark as an entrepreneur in the Motor City, who is looking ahead.

He appears on this Sunday's Michigan Matters and talks about his unique career, which continues to evolve.

Rose, a stand-out member of the University of Michigan's storied 'Fab Five' men's basketball team, played 13 years in the NBA and recently launched Same Page Entertainment in Detroit. He's teamed up with Tom Gores, founder of Platinum Equity and owner of the Detroit Pistons, as they create unique podcasts, TV shows, and other entertainment programming.

Rose talks about a new TV series being filmed in Detroit called "South West High," which revolves around a fictional high school in the Motor City. Rose is the executive producer of it and also stars as the principal of the school. It is airing on Tubi.

He also talks hoops and shares insights about prospects for Michigan, Michigan State and other colleges as March Madness gears up.

Rose also offers a prediction on who will be among the Final Four in the iconic NCAA Tournament.

Then, the roundtable of Terry Foster, sports commentator, Brendan Schabath, sports reporter for WWJ Newsradio 950, and Rob Murphy, former basketball coach, discuss the Detroit Pistons having a breakout year and prospects for the NBA playoffs.

The trio also talks about the Detroit Lions and Tigers and a busy and exciting month for sports fans.

