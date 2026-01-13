Michigan Matters: Huntington Place gears up for 2026 Detroit Auto Show

Huntington Place CEO Bryan Crowe and his team have been preparing to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Detroit Auto Show this week, which he talks about on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Crowe, along with Becky Bixby, Executive Director of Venue Operations, and Douglas Trueblood, Executive Director of Revenue & Guest Experience, discusses what it's like hosting the signature event, which starts Jan. 14 with media days and the public show opening on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Bixby discusses what showgoers will see that will be new this time.

Bryan Crowe, Becky Bixby and Douglas Youngblood Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Youngblood, who came to Detroit from New York City eight months ago, talks about the impact of the show and mentions other big events coming to Huntington Place in 2026 and 2027.

Crowe also talked about the impact of the new JW Marriott hotel being built there, which is slated to open in early 2027, and how it will help the facility further market itself for major events and conferences.

Then the conversation turns to health, specifically the dental health of young people, as February is National Children's Oral Health Month.

Margaret Trimer and Dr. Carla Jones, DDS/MS Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Margaret Trimer, vice president of strategic partnerships for Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, along with Dr. Carla Jones, DDS/MS, talked about the shortage of dentists and dental hygienists, which is a problem in Metro Detroit.

Trimer talked about Delta Dental's efforts to assist more people pursuing dentistry and dental hygienist careers, particularly those interested in helping underserved communities like Detroit and Flint.

And they talked about the impact of ignoring one's oral health long-term, as it can lead to other health issues.

