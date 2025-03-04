Michigan Matters: Helping Metro Detroiters gear up for EV jobs

A career path tied to EVs and clean energy is opening a little wider for some Metro Detroiters because of Matrix Human Services new training program launched with support from General Motors and others, as Jeannine Kunz, CEO of SME, Heidi Magyar, head of Corporate Citizenship at GM, and Starr Allen-Pettway, CEO of Matrix Human Services, discuss on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.



Jeannine Kunz, Heidi Magyar and Starr Allen-Pettway with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

"For more than 119 years, Matrix Human Services has been committed to empowering Detroiters through education, workforce development, and economic mobility," said Allen-Pettway. "This new program is a game-changer, creating pathways to success in careers that will define the 21st century."



Magyar and Kunz discuss how they are working with Matrix Human Services in the new endeavor.

Magyar also talked about GM's support of other programs, including NeighborHUB grants it recently announced with the Detroit Regional Chamber.



Bryan Barnett, Susy Avery and Coleman Young II. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Strategist Susy Avery and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II talk about a busy time in regional and statewide politics.

They talked about a changing of the guard as former state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. takes over as chair of the Michigan Democratic Party and state Sen. Jim Runstead as chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

They also discussed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State speech and issues she raised during it and its impact on the region.

