Michigan Matters: Growing the Great Lakes State's population and raising awareness about mental health

Hilary Doe, the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, talks about her efforts over the past two years to grow the Great Lakes State's population on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Hilary Doe, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Doe, who has been traveling the state, discusses a few programs her department launched tied to that effort and the impact it is having.

Then, a trio of mental health experts, Kevin Fischer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Michigan, Eric Hipple, former Detroit Lions quarterback and mental health advocate, and former Detroit Police Chief James White, who runs the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, talk about mental health and wellness.

Kevin Fischer, Eric Hipple and James White. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Fischer, Hipple and White discuss how the region is doing at addressing community needs and how progress continues to be made in ending the stigma tied to mental illness.

Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.