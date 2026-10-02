Michigan Matters: Growing LTU's reach and celebrating sports impact

It was a discussion about the importance of keeping more young people in the state after finishing their studies and expanding Lawrence Tech University's global footprint, as Tarek Sobh, the college's president, discussed on this Sunday's Michigan Matters.

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LTU was founded in 1932 with support from Henry Ford and his son, Edsel, as a place where autoworkers could learn skills to help them advance. Today, the top-rated private, technical-focused university in Southfield has expanded to include numerous disciplines, supplementing classroom lectures with real-world work opportunities.

Lawrence Technological University President Tarek Sobh Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Sobh also talks about expanding LTU's footprint through new programs in other countries to attract more international students.

Then the focus shifts to sports and sports stars who have dominated, as well as giving back and raising money for cancer research, as Donald Rudick, Debbie Michelson Fuger and Stuart Raider, all involved with the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, talk about. The nonprofit will hold its annual fundraising dinner Oct. 16, honoring Hall of Fame inductees and other awardees, including Chris Spielman, of the Detroit Lions, as well as rising sports stars.

Donald Rudick, Debbie Michelson Fuger and Stuart Raider Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Michelson Fuger, a star tennis player inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, talks about the impact of the organization, which has raised millions for cancer research through the upcoming dinner and another event held each spring named in honor of former Detroit Tigers legend Hank Greenberg.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)