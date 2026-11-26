Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer takes to the Free Press Breakfast Club stage at its sold-out event as we go one-on-one, and she talks about Donald Trump, her "Big Gretch" nickname, politics and what's ahead. Whitmer, 55, leaves office Dec. 31 after serving two terms as governor.

The political leader, thrust onto the national stage during the pandemic early in her tenure as governor, talks about her interactions and subsequent phone calls with President Trump, who called her "That woman from Michigan."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Mike Stewart

Her response also earned her the nickname "Big Gretch," and the rest is political history.

Whitmer, whose name has been mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential contender for 2028, also talks about that prospect.

Whitmer laments the state of education in Michigan, which has struggled as reading and other test scores have declined.

She also discusses the tenure and tone of politics today, and what's ahead for Michigan.