Michigan Matters: Gauging Washington, D.C.'s impact on the Great Lakes State

As the country's longest federal government shutdown finally ended, the roundtable of Bill Wild, CEO of Michigan Independent Retailers Association, Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, and Chris Holman, founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, discuss the impact of it on Michigan as well as other key issues.

They also talk about the economic outlook as the critical fourth quarter of 2025 plays out.

Krauss, who is involved in economic development, talks about companies and their future planning, as well as companies in other countries that may be eyeing Michigan.

Bill Wild, Maureen Donohue Krauss and Chris Holman Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Holman, who conducts regular surveys of businesses across Michigan, mentioned a top concern — the talent gap — which many continue to experience.

Then, Suzy Siegle, president and CEO of Walsh College, discusses the role of higher education and how the private college in Troy fits in.

Walsh College offers degrees revolving around artificial intelligence, as she talks about the future of technology and the role of hybrid and in-person classes.

Suzy Siegle Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).