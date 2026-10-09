Michigan Matters: Dissecting Medicare and talking up Detroit Goodfellows

Margaret Anderson, president of Health Alliance Plan by Henry Ford Health, appears on Michigan Matters this Sunday to discuss Medicare, which affects a large share of the state's population.

Margaret Anderson, president of HAP Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Medicare is a federal health insurance program that serves people age 65 and older, as well as certain younger people with disabilities or specific chronic conditions. Each year, there is a Medicare Open Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 when current Medicare beneficiaries can review, change, or drop their healthcare and prescription drug plans.

A big part of HAP's business in Michigan is tied to Medicare.

Anderson discussed their growing imprint across Michigan as they provide health insurance to over 476,000 members. The insurer has been part of Henry Ford Health for 40 years and decided to adjust its name to include that.

Jordan Mulka, Jerry Norcia and Debbie Michelson Fuger with Detroit Goodfellows Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the focus turns to the Detroit Goodfellows and the upcoming holiday as the non-profit organization holds its annual Goodfellows Tribute Breakfast honoring a regional leader. This year's honoree is Jerry Norcia, chairman of DTE Energy, as the event is held Oct. 16 at Huntington Place. Hundreds of leaders from business, politics and the community will be on hand.

Norcia, along with Jordan Mulka, executive director of Detroit Goodfellows, and Debbie Michelson Fugure, a third-generation supporter of the organization, appear on the show to talk about it.

Many volunteers are involved with the annual holiday tradition of giving away thousands of gift boxes to children across Metro Detroit who otherwise would not have a holiday gift.

Mulka also talked about the organization's efforts during the year, including providing free dental services and summer camp.

Michelson, whose grandfather and father were also involved with the Detroit Goodfellows, talked about the impact of the organization.

Norcia talked about his family moving to Italy when he was a child, living on his grandfather's farm without running water or electricity. He understood the importance of those things then, which, years later, translated into a top executive role in Detroit, where he worked to launch programs and initiatives to help people in need with bills for basic living services.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD.)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters.)