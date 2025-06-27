Michigan Matters: Celebrating autos and American history

With the Fourth of July holiday almost here, the Salute to America Program featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with nightly fireworks will be held July 2-5 at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, as it has for over 30 years.

Ellen Hill Zeringue Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Ellen Hill Zeringue, vice president of venues, programs and chief marketing officer of The Henry Ford (which includes The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village and The Rouge Factory Tour), appears on Michigan Matters to talk about that signature program.

The Henry Ford is among the most popular tourist destinations in the country and one of the top in Michigan. She mentioned other exhibits and programs coming up, too, including the Jackson Home, which will debut in 2026.

David Madeira, Rod Alberts and Steve Saleen with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The focus of the show also is on autos – past and present ---as David Madeira, Vice Chair of America's Automotive Trust (AAT), Rod Alberts, AAT board member and former Executive Director of DADA, and Steve Saleen, of Saleen Inc., manufacturer of premier specialty vehicles including race cars, talk about America's love affair of autos. They also mention the upcoming "The Drive Home VII: Route 66 – A Century of Adventure," which will take place along celebrated Route 66 in California and make its way to the 2026 Detroit Auto Show in January 2026.

Saleen, also a race car driver, talked about some of the iconic cars his company has made, with some being featured in well-known movies.