Michigan Matters: Big 3 county executives weigh in on politics and business

(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters and discuss politics, business and much more during a special episode.

The three top elected county leaders essentially run the Metro Detroit region. They discussed the presidential contest and what it will take for incumbent Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging him, to win Michigan, a crucial state in the race.

Evans talked about the importance of the African American vote.

Hackel updated a conversation we had had at a Detroit Regional Chamber event in early May where he raised the possibility of his running for governor in Michigan as incumbent Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited.

Evans mentioned he was not interested in running for Detroit mayor, as some had speculated. He also talked about bringing Metro Detroit Airport, Detroit City Airport and others together in a different way.

Coulter, who is running for re-election this November, updated on moving his county's offices to downtown Pontiac and how 3D imaging is helping to reinvent businesses.

Hackel provided an update on Selfridge and his attempt to gain more federal dollars for it.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)