Michigan Matters: 2026 election countdown to November

With the midterm election just weeks from now, the roundtable of Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, former Michigan GOP chair/strategist Susy Avery, and community leader/business leader Marvin Beatty appear on Michigan Matters this Sunday to talk about hot races in our state and what issues might move the needle with voters.

At the top of the list is the open U.S. Senate contest between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers. Various polls show the contest is a toss-up, while the nation keeps its attention on this race.

Mark Hackel, Susy Avery, Marvin Beatty and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Avery and Beatty, a longtime Democrat, talk about their party's Senate nominee and what issues might sway voters.

Hackel discussed Macomb County voters and their level of interest in these contests and in politics at the moment.

The roundtable also weighed in on the battle for the open gubernatorial seat between Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James. Benson is polling slightly ahead of James, although the undecided share makes it another toss-up.

The roundtable also talked about the impact of the trade war launched by Washington and its toll across Michigan, a key border state.

Tourism in southeast Michigan has been hard hit, with a drop of over 30% by Canadians, many upset by what has transpired in Washington.

The roundtable talked about the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which impacted this nation and our region in dramatic ways.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).